BJP launches second phase of pro-CAA campaign

lucknow Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the second phase of its mass awareness campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The campaign will continue till February 10.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said: “The opposition must tell why they are against the law. Our top leaders have repeatedly said that the law isn’t aimed against any Indian and yet the opposition is busy whipping up a fake narrative. Naturally, it’s our duty to expose the opposition.”

“My party is also carrying out a signature campaign along with getting people to give a missed call on a toll free number 8866288662 to show their support, ” said Swatantra Dev.

During his Lucknow rally on January 21, Union home minister Amit Shah had dared the opposition for a debate on the citizenship law. Shah had tasked Swatantra Dev with the responsibility of taking on the opposition.

“Each and every one of our cadre is out to expose the lies of the opposition. Our party chief participated in a mass awareness campaign by visiting several academic institutions,” said Manish Dixit, UP BJP’s media in-charge.

