BJP plans 15-day foot marches from Oct 2

lucknow

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:47 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will be busy for the next few days beginning September 25, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

And from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the party leadership would also test the fitness levels of its lawmakers, tasking them with 15-day foot marches all across their constituencies.

The programme would be rolled out in all the constituencies and party chief Amit Shah has emphasised that in such areas where the BJP doesn’t have a representation, it has to be done in an even better fashion, said party leaders privy to the video conference Shah had with top leaders and lawmakers on Saturday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal sat through with party lawmakers to hear Shah talk about his mass outreach plan. From September 25, the party lawmakers would have to make people aware of the move to nullify Article 370, ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir. From October 2, they would have a bigger task.

“During the video interaction with party leaders and lawmakers, the leadership has tasked the lawmakers to cover at least two kilometers in their constituencies and to make it plastic free,” UP BJP general secretary Pankaj Singh said after the meeting.

During the interaction, Shah also tasked the leaders and lawmakers with making people aware of the need to end social evils for which they could also organise competitions, runs, letter and essay writing contests, celebrity talks and khadi mahotsav.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:47 IST