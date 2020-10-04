e-paper
BJP to train cadres in Uttar Pradesh districts to propagate state policies

The move is also intended to counter the Opposition that is attempting to gain political mileage by highlighting controversies such as the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teenager by four upper caste men in Hathras last week

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Lucknow
BJP leaders said that the team of party cadres would undergo training about how to blunt the opposition from hurling accusations at the government.
BJP leaders said that the team of party cadres would undergo training about how to blunt the opposition from hurling accusations at the government.(Representational Photo/AFP File)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has decided to train a team of over 100 speakers in each district who would be entrusted with the responsibility to propagate the policies of the state and the Central governments, party officials said.

The move, which is in keeping with the UP assembly polls slated to be held in 2022, is also intended to counter the Opposition that is attempting to gain political mileage by highlighting controversies such as the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teenager (19) by four upper caste men in Hathras district last week, party leaders said on condition of anonymity.

The BJP will organise divisional-level cadre training workshops between October 11 and 31. UP party functionaries have been asked to attend the training workshops and talk about the changes that the country has seen after the Narendra Modi-led government had swept to power 2014 and since re-elected last year.

“We have a tradition of training our cadres. It’s due to this training that the BJP today is the world’s biggest political party. In the training workshops we will guide our cadres on how to logically counter the opposition canards and conspiracies,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev told party functionaries.

However, Dev didn’t specify how to handle political controversies such as the Hathras incident.

BJP leaders said that the team of party cadres would undergo training about how to blunt the opposition from hurling accusations at the government. The party feels that this trend is likely to gain momentum as the date for 2022 assembly polls comes closer.

The BJP faces a mini electoral test in November when by-polls will be held for the seven of the eight vacant assembly seats.

Panchayat, graduate and teachers’ polls are also due to be held, but their schedules are yet to be announced.

