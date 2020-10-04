e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape: Accused were harassing her for months, says mother of 19-year-old

Hathras gangrape: Accused were harassing her for months, says mother of 19-year-old

According to the murdered woman’s mother, two of the four men arrested for the gang rape and killing would follow her daughter and block her path when she would go out for any work.

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:37 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Activists light candles during a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras, in Bhopal.
Activists light candles during a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
         

The family of the 19-year old raped and murdered in Hathras said they first heard about her being harassed by local Thakur men about four months ago. Her mother initially thought that they must be joking with her.

According to the murdered woman’s mother, two of the four men arrested for the gang rape and killing would follow her daughter and block her path when she would go out for any work.

“Sandeep and Luv Kush would sometimes chase her. On other occasions, they would spread out their hands and block her path if she tried to go past them,” she said.

Over the past few months, the young woman started refusing to go out alone, she said. “If she needed to buy even a soap, she would take her sister-in-law along with her,” said the mother.

On one such occasion, her sister-in-law had allegedly encountered those men harassing the 19-year-old woman.

“I took them on and told them I would get them jailed. But it didn’t make much difference,” her sister-in-law said.

In her official statement to the magistrate, the victim’s mother has mentioned the past harassment and her daughter’s unwillingness to leave the house.

But Rakesh Singh, the grandfather of Sandeep and the uncle to Luv Kush, denied the allegations. “They never protested against any such molestation. They never complained about it. These are all lies,” said Singh.

The youngest of five siblings, the victim had studied only till class four. “She couldn’t read or write sentences, but she loved our buffaloes. She was a beautiful girl who never even used any make-up,” said her mother.

tags
top news
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Govt ‘interest on interest’ waiver move aimed at helping small borrowers
Govt ‘interest on interest’ waiver move aimed at helping small borrowers
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In