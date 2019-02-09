Building party organisation in Uttar Pradesh will be Priyanka Gandhi’s key task

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives on her first visit to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here on Monday, she will have her task cut out for her to build the party organisation in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

A list of the existing team of office bearers has been already made available to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the state unit is getting ready with briefs about them to let the leadership know about their experience, potential and usefulness for the party organisation.

Priyanka, who has been appointed Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh, will hold meetings with the partymen from 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. Her counterpart Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress general secretary for west UP, will interact with the partymen from 38 parliamentary seats.

Accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, both Priyanka and Jyotiraditya, will reach the UPCC headquarters in a procession from Amausi airport here on Monday.

While Rahul Gandhi will leave the same day, Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia will camp in Lucknow till February 14, to take feedback from partymen and gear up the cadres for the Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi has tasked both the leaders to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

A breakup of Lok Sabha constituencies in east and west UP indicates Priyanka will have seats of central UP, including Lucknow, under her charge, besides the districts of east UP. Scindia, on the other hand, will have the Bundelkhand region under his charge, besides the districts of west UP.

“We have sent information to all the districts for meetings with the two leaders. We expect large groups of partymen from nearby districts while those from distant places may come in smaller numbers on the first day. As Lok Sabha seat-wise interaction with partymen will take place on February 12, 13 and 14, we have sent information to about 20 senior leaders from every constituency. These leaders, include sitting and former legislators and the party candidates etc. Each group will get 30 to 40 minutes, we hope about 13 to 14 Lok Sabha seats will be covered each day,” said a senior party leader.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar meanwhile had a closed door meeting with partymen, including those from Lucknow unit, and put final touches to the arrangements for Priyanka’s visit.

About 28 welcome points from Amausi airport to UPCC headquarters have been finalized. More welcome points may be added to the list.

“We will accord a grand welcome to our leaders,” Babbar said.

A number of hoardings are being put up along the welcome route. The UPCC office and the crossing in front of UPCC headquarters is being spruced up.

A special protection group (SPG) team reached the UPCC headquarters and had a meeting with the party leaders to make necessary security arrangements for the visit of the top party leaders.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 12:18 IST