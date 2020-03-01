CAA protests: 22 Kashmiri students of AMU booked

lucknow

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 18:26 IST

The Aligarh police have booked 22 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who belong to Jammu and Kashmir for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protests and blocking an important link road in the district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The protest started on February 24, a day after clashes between protesters and the police, in the Jeevangarh area of Aligarh. The FIR was lodged on Friday night.

A senior police officer said, “The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the local police outpost in-charge against one Mohd. Athar, who is a former students’ union member of AMU and 21 others. They have been booked for inciting violence, obstructing work of government officials and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The students are known to be residents of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The students of AMU were found to be arranging pamphlets, food and illegally transporting people for the protest in Jeevangarh,” said the officer.

Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid said, “The university administration will take suitable action against the students after reviewing evidence and information provided against them by the police.”

The sit-in has forced the district administration to block approach roads to the link road to ensure law and order.

Aligarh district administration has not given permission for the protest and has called it illegal.

Police had earlier booked seven AMU students in another FIR lodged in connection with the protest.

Aligarh, located 162 kilometres from the national capital, witnessed clashes between police and anti-CAA protesters on February 23.