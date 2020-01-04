CAT 2019 result: 10 score overall 100 percentile, none from Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Ten candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 exam, the result of which was declared on Saturday. But none of them were from Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode conducted the examination.

Of the 10 candidates who scored an overall 100 percentile, four candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining candidates are from six other states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, said an official at the IIM Kozhikode.

“All the 10 candidates receiving the highest overall percentile are males and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six candidates are from the IITs, two candidates are from the NITs, and 1 candidate is from Jadavpur University,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode.

“This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam,” he said.

As many as 21 candidates have scored an overall 99.99 percentile in CAT 2019. Out of these candidates, 19 candidates are from the engineering/technology background, he said.

The examination was conducted in two shifts on November 24, 2019. A total of 2,09,926 candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2019 saw the highest number of CAT test takers of the last 10 years.

The gender distribution of candidates who appeared for CAT 2019 is as follows: female candidates 75,004, male candidates 1,34,917 and transgender were 5 in numbers. IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2019 scores.

More than 115 other non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2019 scores this year for admission into their management programmes, said Shubhasis Dey, CAT Convener, 2019 on behalf of CAT 2019 Committee.