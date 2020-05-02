CDRI, IITR and BSIP to begin corona testing from today: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:18 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said microbiologists and other manpower have been made available to Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) and testing for Covid-19 samples would begin there from Saturday.

Giving their consent to carry out Covid-19 testing, the premier research institutes had recently requested the government for microbiologists and other manpower for the job.

Reviewing the lockdown situation at a meeting here on Friday, Yogi also gave directives for pool testing and said world-class quality test kits for coronavirus should be considered to expedite testing work in the state.

The chief minister directed sending of additional administrative officers and dedicated medical teams to Agra and Kanpur Nagar and said protecting medical teams from infection was a must to defeat the virus. He said police was working in the forefront in the battle against coronavirus and arrangements for their training should be made to protect them. He said PPE kits and N-95 masks etc should also be given to them for protection. He said master trainers should be appointed to carry out training work and added that patients should be admitted to L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals after making an assessment of their condition.

Yogi said emergency health services should be started in all districts and list of government and private doctors for consultation should be published in newspapers. He said masks and gloves should be provided to UPSRTC drivers bringing migrant labourers back to UP. He said the state government was committed to bringing back migrant labourers/workers and steps have been taken for their return to the state in a phased manner.

The chie minister said about 4 lakh migrant labourers/workers have returned from Delhi while 12,000 have been brought back from Haryana. He said the state government would ensure that migrants from other states, too, returned safely. He said steps should be taken to bring back migrant labourers/workers from one state at a time and name and contact numbers of all those returning must be recorded. He said all those returning should be tested and mandatorily be put in quarantine. He said adequate arrangements for quarantine centres and community kitchens should be made for the labourers.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh’s border with other states should remain sealed and no entry should be allowed from there. He said the chief minister’s help line should connect with village pradhans and corporators to ensure that no one returned without giving proper information as such people may be possible corona carriers.

He said digital banking should be promoted to avoid crowding in banks and added that RuPay card should be encouraged for digital transactions.