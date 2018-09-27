‘Cheater Mohan is dedicated to UP folks’

Baby Doll fame songstress Kanika Kapoor is back in limelight with her hit number ‘Cheater Mohan’. The Lucknow girl was in Fever FM, HT office for the promotion of her latest song that has already crossed 8 millions views in just a week. Here is an excerpt from the conversation with the singer.

Your new song has got over 8 million views in just a week. Did it meet your expectations?

I am genuinely overwhelmed by the response. These days, Punjabi and rap songs are quite popular. So, the acceptance for this Uttar Pradesh centric song is a good indication and I’m happy that people are enjoying the new stuff.

From where did you get the idea for this song?

Many of my songs are Punjabi party numbers. So, once my grandmother, who is over 90 years old, asked me to compose something that she could easily understand and watch with the entire family. This thing was constantly in my mind and last year while I was working with Shabbir Ahmed on a song, I gave him the suggestion. So, we started looking for a topic which could touch the chord with UPites and ‘Cheater Mohan’ was indeed one of them. Besides, whenever Shabbir works with me, I don’t know how and why he comes up with these funky lyrics like Teddy Bear, Super Girl from China and again this one.

These days, it is very easy to draw flak for very trivial issues. So, while composing this song did anything like that troubled you?

Yes. It did. I genuinely had this concern that what if a certain section does not like it or objects to the lyrics, but fortunately that didn’t happen. And I’m happy that the song is being widely accepted and liked.

Your fans want you to see on the silver screen. What do you have to say about it?

Well, right now I have no such plans. I was offered roles in a few web series but right now I’m only focusing on my music career.

If you get a chance to feature in a biopic of a popular singer who would it be?

I think I would be a part of my own biopic. People don’t know about my life which has faced so many ups and downs. So, if I ever get a chance, I would love to play myself on the screen.

Tell us something more about your Lucknow connect?

Lucknow is my hometown and I’ve spent my childhood here. I have done my Visharad from the Bhatkhande Music Institute here and my guruji was late Pt. Ganesh Prasad Mishra. And I don’t need to say anything about the delicacies of this city. As soon as I land in Lucknow, I rush to have Shukla ki Chaat in Hazratganj and I also like the rabri and malai makkhan and non-vegetarian from Sakhawat.

You have learned classical music. So, are there any plans for singing for that genre?

Yes, I’m planning to sing a semi-classical soon.

Any message for UP folks?

I request people here, specially the local TV channels and radios, to promote local music. Rap and Punjabi songs are already popular, so try to give a push to this form of music too.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:12 IST