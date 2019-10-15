e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Chief secretary sets deadline to complete pending work for ‘Ayodhya Deepotsav’

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

UP Chief secretary RK Tewari on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing preparations in Ayodhya for the ‘Deepotsav’ and set October 21 as the deadline for completing all the pending work.

Tewari, along with additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi and DGP OP Singh, was in Ayodhya to review preparations for the ‘Deepotsav’ to be organised on the eve of Diwali (October 26). The event is being celebrated in Ayodhya every year after the BJP formed government in the state in March 2017. This will be third successive Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the mega event.

The three senior officials inspected Ram Ki Paidi, which would have thousands of earthen lamps, and Ram Katha Park, where the CM will address a gathering. During inspection, Tewari found preparations at both the places unsatisfactory.

Later, the officials held a joint meeting with saints at Tulsi Bhawan. Along with prominent saints of Ayodhya, divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, district magistrate Anuj Kumar Pathak and other officials of Ayodhya administration were present.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi told a group of saints that 35% work related with the treatment of sewage before discharging it into the Saryu had been completed.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News