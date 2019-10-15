Chief secretary sets deadline to complete pending work for ‘Ayodhya Deepotsav’

lucknow

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST

UP Chief secretary RK Tewari on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing preparations in Ayodhya for the ‘Deepotsav’ and set October 21 as the deadline for completing all the pending work.

Tewari, along with additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi and DGP OP Singh, was in Ayodhya to review preparations for the ‘Deepotsav’ to be organised on the eve of Diwali (October 26). The event is being celebrated in Ayodhya every year after the BJP formed government in the state in March 2017. This will be third successive Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the mega event.

The three senior officials inspected Ram Ki Paidi, which would have thousands of earthen lamps, and Ram Katha Park, where the CM will address a gathering. During inspection, Tewari found preparations at both the places unsatisfactory.

Later, the officials held a joint meeting with saints at Tulsi Bhawan. Along with prominent saints of Ayodhya, divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, district magistrate Anuj Kumar Pathak and other officials of Ayodhya administration were present.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi told a group of saints that 35% work related with the treatment of sewage before discharging it into the Saryu had been completed.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST