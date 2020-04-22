e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Complaint against groom for refusing to exchange vows via video call

Complaint against groom for refusing to exchange vows via video call

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
When couples are exchanging marriage vows online through social media and networking apps due to the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the family of a young woman in Bareilly lodged a complaint on Tuesday against her prospective groom for refusing to solemnize the marriage through video call.

The incident took place in Karua Sahabganj village in Kuladia area of Bareilly. Shamsul Hasan had fixed his daughter Farzana’s marriage with Irshad Hussain. Irshad is stuck in Punjab and could not return to Bareilly for the wedding on April 19.

The girl’s family requested him to exchange the vows through video call, but the man refused. The family approached the police but the latter refused to register an FIR saying that they were not aware of relevant provisions in law in such cases.

However, they investigated the matter on the complaint of bride’s father.

“Initially, the bride’s father alleged that the groom did not turn up because he failed to meet their dowry demands, but during the probe it was found that he was stuck in Punjab due to the lockdown,” said Bareilly additional SP (crime), SP Singh.

Both families later agreed to compromise after the groom’s parents paid compensation to the bride’s family.

