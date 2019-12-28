Cong leaders denounce ‘police misbehaviour’, seek apology from CM

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday held the state government responsible for police misbehaviour with Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra.

Lallu, along with senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Jitin Prasada, addressed media persons and said the BJP government had crossed all limits and chief minister Yogi Adityanath should tender an apology on the issue.

Congress leaders said the state government would not be able to suppress the party’s voice. The leaders also spoke about CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra’s altercation with CRPF personnel and said Saturday was a black day in the state’s democratic history.