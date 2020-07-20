e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Coronavirus cannot be controlled by ‘jugaad’, says BSP chief Mayawati

Coronavirus cannot be controlled by ‘jugaad’, says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief’s comment comes in the backdrop of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the country.

lucknow Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
BSP chief Mayawati had stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state last week.
BSP chief Mayawati had stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state last week.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government for their Covid-19 response, saying that coronavirus cannot be controlled by “jugaad” but by making a “proper arrangement.”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“It is a matter of concern how Covid-19 pandemic is unfolding in Uttar Pardesh, which has the largest pool of poor and backward people in the country. The state and central government must take notice of this situation. Coronavirus cannot be controlled by jugaad but by making a proper arrangement,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

BSP chief’s comment comes in the backdrop of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the country.

Last week, Mayawati had stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state.

“...migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh and are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. They are in search of a job but due to unemployment, they are reeling under pathetic financial stress. This situation of them is very serious and a worrisome issue,” BSP chief had tweeted.

“In most government made Covid care centres in Uttar Pradesh, adequate cleanliness and arrangements have not been made. It would be better for the government to pay attention that these Covid care centres do not become the centres of spreading the disease,” she had said in another tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 49,247 cases and 1,146 deaths in the state due to Covid-19.

tags
top news
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In