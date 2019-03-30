Lucknow: Deposit trash in this ‘ATM’ and get monetary benefit!

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has come up with ‘ATMs’ in which people can deposit trash and get monetary benefits!

The concept will take Lucknow’s cleanliness quotient to another level, said civic officials.

The LMC has entered into a tie-up with a Delhi-based firm for installation of these machines. Initially, the ATMs or garbage collection kiosks (painted in green and white) have been set up at eight locations in Lucknow but more would come up, they said.

“So far, we have installed the machines at eight places. These include Hazratganj, 1090 crossing, Puraniya crossing, Bhootnath, Bada Imambada and Barabirwa crossing,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

The plush Hazratganj was perhaps first place to see the installation of the garbage collection kiosk, which drew attention of passersby.

“People’s response was very good. Many used the machine to dispose of chips packets, disposable water bottles, glasses, glass bottles and other things,” added Tripathi.

Prior to using the machine, the users have to feed their cell phone number in the machine. “Once done, the users can drop in the garbage in the machine that has separate sections – wrappers, degradable waste and tin can, after which they will get monetary benefits, which is the best part of the plan,” he said.

“For disposing of waste, a user will get Re 1 per plastic bottle, Rs 2 for a glass bottle, 50 paisa for a can and 20 paisa per wrapper, paper/cups,” added the municipal commissioner.

The LMC is paying Rs 6,000 monthly rent for the machines. ( Subhankar Chakraborty/HT Photo )

He further said that to avail the credited amount, the user has to download a mobile application — Max Pay, which is an e-wallet. By downloading the wallet, people can use the amount for purchases on various e-commerce sites, can book cabs or pay bills.

This machine is wi-fi enabled and equipped with a 21- inch screen, debit/credit card reader, biometric system, Aadhaar card bar code reader, camera, printer and speaker. It is designed to act as a KYC centre and people can upload their information through it, he added.

The LMC is paying Rs 6,000 monthly rent for the machines.

Citizens hailed the move, calling it the most innovative way to instill sense of cleanliness among masses.

“It’s an innovative way to make people use garbage collection kiosk. Similar machines should be installed at all railway and bus stations. I am sure this kiosk will help Lucknow achieve the title of cleanest city,” said Mahesh Guatam, a private bank employee.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 14:01 IST