Doctors remove iron rod that pierced through UP man’s neck and came out of mouth

An 18-cm-long iron railing weighing around 2.5 kg pierced through the neck and came out of the mouth of a 24-year-old youth, Mohd Konan, when he met with a road accident in Gomti Nagar on Thursday evening.

The cops cut the piece of iron and brought the injured man to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors of trauma surgery department successfully removed the rod in a two-hour long operation.

“Though the iron rod has been removed successfully, the patient is serious and under observation,” said Dr Samir Misra, who led the surgical team.

The team including Dr Yadvendra Singh, Dr U Singh and Dr Devanshu (junior resident) conducted the operation. The doctors said that as per the details from the cops, the man was speeding on his motorcycle when the accident took place and he fell upon the iron fencing.

This resulted in the piece of iron piercing his neck. The police managed to cut the iron rod to free him from the fencing. When he came to the trauma centre, one end of the iron was coming out of his mouth.

“We have removed the iron rod and now the patient is under observation for the next 24 hours, after which further decision will be taken,” said Misra.

He said that the manner in which the iron had pierced the body it appears the man was riding the vehicle at high speed and could not control the vehicle when the accident took place. Timely action though made the surgery successful.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:59 IST