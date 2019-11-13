Don’t burn stubble, cane leaves: CM

lucknow

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:07 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called upon farmers not to burn paddy stubble and sugarcane leaves on the fields after harvest as doing so was harmful to the environment.

It also adversely affected health of the people and soil fertility, he said at a function where he launched the web portal (www.caneup.in) and ‘e-Ganna’ mobile app developed by the department of sugar industry and sugarcane development for the convenience and transparency of sugarcane farmers.

Once the process of making ethanol from sugarcane started, farmers will not have to wait with their stock. The sugarcane will be used in making sugar as well as the ethanol. It will reduce the country’s dependence on diesel petrol and add to the prosperity of the farmers, he said.

The chief minister said the app and the web portal will bring transparency in purchase of cane and stop black marketing.

Farmers will be able to deliver sugarcane to mills by showing a message on the app if the slip is lost, he said.

For the last 15 years, people had assumed that sugarcane cultivation and setting up of sugar mills was a loss-making proposition, he said, adding that under the BJP government, sugarcane will form the foundation of industrial development in the state. “We will be able to do this in the next two years, which will bring prosperity to the farmers and traders,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the chief minister said when farmer governance schemes were not the focal point of a government, farmer-friendly policies cannot be formed.

When the agenda of politics is not decided for the farmer, then family, caste, vote and religion become the agenda of politics, he said, adding that politics then becomes a den of dishonesty and corruption. “When a sensitive prime minister takes charge, the agenda of politics becomes village, farmer and youth,” he said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept the interests of farmers paramount since taking the reins of the country in 2014.

Earlier, farmers had been marginalised and forced to commit suicide, he alleged.

The BJP government had brought the farmers into the mainstream of politics, he said, adding that many schemes had been launched keeping the farmers at the centre.

The chief minister said during the last two-and-a half years, there have been extensive reforms in the sugarcane department.

“We have tried to make a transparent system so that the farmer does not have problems in getting the sugarcane slip and selling his product. The state government has been successful in depositing the payment of sugarcane farmers directly to their account. We have fixed the deadline for the payment of the remaining arrear as well,” he said.

He said the crushing capacity of Ramala sugar mill had been increased to 50,000 quintal per day . The farmers of Baghpat, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar will be directly benefited, he said.

The chief minister said all the government departments should develop technology for benefit of farmers and the people. The technology will make the farmers self-reliant. The state government was working for establishment of the sugar development fund, which will be used to modernise sugar mills and empower farmers.

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana and principal secretary, sugar industry and sugarcane development, and principal secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy expressed their views.