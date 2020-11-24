Election Commission begins revision exercise across all UP constituencies

lucknow

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:42 IST

The Election Commission of India has started a process to enlist eligible voters across all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from November 17 to the voting list while allowing individuals to rectify errors on their voter ID card or seek amendments.

The poll body’s website also allows voters to enlist, remove or make rectifications to their details. The state’s chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla told Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, that individuals who want to make changes to their voter registration details can also fill these forms offline. People can get these forms from booth level and designated officers, voter registration centres across tehsils and the office of district electoral officer.

The chief electoral officer also said that if voters want to check if their names are reflecting on the updated list, they can either visit the website www.ceouttarpradesh.nic.in by looking their name up in the search bar. They can also visit their respective polling stations between November 17 and December 15.

If you are a resident of Uttar Pradesh this is how you can add, amend and check your name in the electoral roll online:

1. Visit www.voterportal.eci.gov.in

2. Login with your mobile number, email ID, voter ID number or use your Facebook, Gmail, Twitter or LinkedIn credentials.

3. If you are above 18 or will reach the age of 18 soon, fill Form 6 to add your name to a voter’s list

4. If you are a migrant and wish to register, fill out Form 6A

5. Fill Form 7 if you intend to remove your name from the voting list

6. Fill Form 8 to amend your voter ID.

7. If you wish to change your place of residence, fill Form 8A

8. Voters can also call 1950 in case of any queries