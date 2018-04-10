‘Empower your girls so much that they may fight all odds’

Mother of the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim feels that only quick conviction can check growing crimes against women in the country. Depressed over rising crime against girls and the undue delay in the legal system , she emphasises on strict implementation of laws to improve the situation. In a talk with Richa Srivastava, she shared her case and offered some suggestions . Excerpts:

What do you think led to delay in your case?

In my case, the police were prompt and so the investigations were done timely. The lower court also made its decision within eight months and the case was finalised at the high court within a year. It took us three years at the Supreme Court to get the final verdict which was pronounced on May 5, 2017. What hurts the most is attending dates at the court. Often the day goes waste as there are no hearings. So a lot of time is wasted.

What do you think should be done to speed up conviction in cases of rape?

First and foremost, the police need to be really prompt and efficient in investigations. In my case, they were quick enough to submit their investigation reports but it is not so in other cases. Secondly, soon after the police do their work and the charges are framed, the court needs to speed up its working. Cases remain pending in courts for years, adding to the trauma of the families of victims. Thirdly, the role of the government too shouldn’t be limited to making laws. Unless the law makers ensure the implementation of laws and strengthen the law and order situation, things will never improve in the country.

What suggestions would you like to give?

I strongly feel that the time has come when change needs to be initiated from home itself. I urge people to treat their sons and daughters alike. I urge them to empower their girls so much that they can fight all odds.I would also suggest to the government to act more strictly when it comes to ensuring safety of women. No laxity on safety should be tolerated.And the most important suggestion is for the judiciary. The courts must ensure that cases as gruesome as rape should be finalised as quickly as possible. There should be special fast track courts to deal with such cases and ensure quick conviction.

A number of laws were made after the Delhi gang rape. But things have not changed much at the ground level. What do you have to say?

Yes. Nothing has changed. I lost my daughter and the number of parents like me who mourn the death of their daughters after such brutal acts is only increasing. In the national capital alone, we hear about newborns getting raped. I had thought that the death of my daughter that had ignited the nation would not go in vain. But nothing seems to have changed . We see disappointed people in courts and also outside who await justice. Only quick conviction of culprits can send a strong message and improve things in India.