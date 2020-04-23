Experts need to find leakage in Agra Model: MP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:18 IST

With coronavirus positive cases crossing the 300-mark in Agra, questions are being raised about the Agra Model of Covid-19 management.

Earlier this month, officials had said the local administration’s proactive approach in identifying cases, a door-to-door survey, the number of samples sent for testing, adequate quarantine measures and recovery of infected people made the “Agra Model” special in the fight against the coronavirus.

Now, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Agra SP Singh Baghel has called for finding ‘leakage’ in the Agra Model.

“The initial stress was on the supply of essential items and people had faith in the Agra Model which also earned applause from joint secretary, union ministry of health, but no one had guessed there would be such a rise in the number of positive cases in Agra, which has crossed the 300-mark and now stands at 313,” said Baghel.

“It is high time experts find ‘leakage’ in the Agra Model,” said Baghel.

‘Para-medical staff are asking for gloves, masks and PPE kits, which seem to be a justified demand. Already, two dozen health workers have tested positive. If frontline corona warriors like medical staff and police personnel test positive, then who would look after the preventive measures?” the Agra MP asked.

A meeting of elected representatives, including Agra MP and MLA, is being held to gather feedback and forward it to the appropriate authorities.

Vivek Sarabhoi, convenor of the voluntary initiative ‘Covid-19 Agra Support’, said, “There is a huge gap between what needs to be done and what actually is being done.”

However, Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh defended the Agra Model and claimed the administration was on right track.

The stress was on testing more and more people as the source of the infection spread was known in all cases, he said, ruling out community spread.

“There is a series of meetings with stakeholders. New guidelines are being issued in consultation with the SN Medical College principal, chief medical officer, chief medical superintendent, SSP Agra, IMA Agra, Help Agra, Bajaja Committee, besides Dr BS Chandel, representative of the World Health Organisation,” the Agra DM said.

‘We have decided to keep suspected Covid-19 patients in institutional quarantine after having their sample tested so that they can be moved to isolation once they test positive,” the district magistrate said.

“A dedicated five-member team of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will ensure compliance with the corona protocol at private hospitals,” Singh said.

“Medical mobile units would be stationed in Hariparvat, Loha Mandi and Shahganj areas of city. Medical waste is to be disposed of on priority and we are updating arrangements for the availability of blood,” the Agra DM said.