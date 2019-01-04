Fake birth certificate: Case against Azam Khan, wife and son

A case has been lodged against former MP Azam Khan, his wife, Tanzim Fatimain Ganj police station in Rampur, in connection with making two birth certificates of his son, Abdulla Azam Khan, from different places and misusing both for various purposes. Abdulla has also been named in the FIR.

The case was lodged by Akash Saxena, BJP convener of small scale industries cell, Rampur.

In his complaint, he has alleged that Abdulla had already one birth certificate issued from Lucknow Municipal Corporation and he had also made second birth certificate that was issued from Rampur Nagarpalika Parishad.

In the first birth certificate his date of birth was mention June 28, 2012 and birth place was Lucknow while in the second birth certificate it was mentioned January 21, 2015 and birth place was Rampur, Saxena claimed.

The BJP leader has urged senior police officials to take stringent action against the persons, including Abdulla, involved in making fake birth certificates.

Inspector of Ganj police station, Narendra Tyagi, said that a case had been lodged against Azam Khan, his wife, Tanzim Khan and his son. “We are looking into the matter and will take action against them if the allegations levelled against them are found true,” he said.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 08:40 IST