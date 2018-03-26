‘Few seconds of courage can help in taking life-changing decisions’

Varun, whose best-selling book ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-founded A Million Dollar Company’, is now being made into a film by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, said after he finished doing BTech, he decided to follow his passion to write a book.

He never thought of the consequences and the book was a huge hit with readers.

“It requires few seconds of courage to take life-changing decisions,” said Varun who was in the state capital to interact with city’s youth for counselling session.

He gave his own example when after getting an engineering degree he decided to write a book instead of taking up a job.

“I had the BTech graduate degree to fall on in case I failed as an author,” said Varun who is also an entrepreneur, a TED talk speaker and a YouTube celebrity.

In his address, Varun advised students not to think too much about consequences and overcome their fears if they want to be a successful.

“Be it about the higher education program you want to choose or a career path you want to pursue, the decision should be backed with hard work,” he added. Varun also emphasised on the need for a formal degree and updating skills on a continuous basis to stay relevant to changing job scenarios.

Varun shared his life journey, success mantras and how he made a career out of his passion during an event called ‘Unleash’ organised by University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), a multi-city career roadshow in Lucknow. Varun refused to divulge details about the film being made on his novel as he is bound by a non-disclosure contract. He discreetly revealed that he is working on his second book.

“We must seriously reflect on the fact that despite India being a population of one billion, we hardly win gold in Olympics, Nobel in science and Oscar for films,” said Varun Agarwal an entrepreneur and a motivational speakers who has given talks in 8 different countries over the past year. His talk on TED India (INK Talks) has been viewed by over 3 million people on YouTube. He has given talks in eight different countries over the past year. Senior faculty member at UPES Prasoom Dwivedi counselled the students present at ‘Unleash’ event and said, “UPES has designed specialised programs in high-growth sectors like oil and gas, power, infrastructure, IT, design, public policy and legal studies.”