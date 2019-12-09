Fire department pushes for electrical safety audits in residential, commercial complexes

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:37 IST

In wake of the recent fire tragedy in the national capital in which 43 people lost their lives, the Lucknow fire department has decided to push for electrical safety audits (ESA) for both residential and commercial complexes here.

The ESA comprises assessing of electrical wiring, load bearing capacity and other related factors.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Vijay Kumar Singh said, “Electrical safety audit is the best way to assess (wiring and load) and mitigate the possibility of any untoward incident due a short circuit.”

He said the audit was proposed considering the fact that most recent major fire incidents were caused due to short circuits.

“The fire caused in a hotel in Charbagh last year and a house in Indira Nagar, which resulted in several deaths, were both caused due to electrical faults. Such incidents can easily be averted by carrying out regular electrical safety audits,” said the CFO.

He said that over the next few months, the fire department, along with the other district agencies concerned, would educate people about the proper way to conduct an ESA.

“We are planning to rope in the administration of hotels, hospitals and large industrial establishments to initiate this training on electrical safety audits. Next, we will educate members of residential welfare associations and home owners,” said Singh.

The fire department has also planned a special course on electrical safety audits at schools, colleges and coaching centres of the city, he said.

Reviewing the condition of electrical wiring in old and congested localities was also on the cards. For this, the fire department will approach the Lucknow Electricity Supply Authority (LESA) for assistance.

“We have identified several old localities in Aminabad, Alambagh and Chowk areas that will be included in the audit. The department will submit a detailed report of this audit to the state government, requesting suitable action,” he said.

The CFO said that these areas would be surveyed within a fortnight after which the report would be prepared.