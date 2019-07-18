Flood alert in 15 east UP districts with rivers flowing above danger mark following heavy rain

The Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC) has issued flood warning for 15 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh following heavy rain in the region over the past few days that has led to rivers flowing above danger mark, said an official.

“The districts in basins of Ghagra, Rapti and Sharda rivers have been issued alert after water levels in these rivers crossed the danger mark. The alert has been communicated to the district magistrates and officials concerned,” said executive engineer of FMISC Mithilesh Kumar.

He said among the districts, those in Rapti river basin, face higher risk due to constant rise in water level of the river.

The river was flowing 0.2, 0.12 and 1 metres above the danger mark in Balrampur, Siddhartnagar and Basti districts respectively.

Krishna Karunesh, district magistrate of Balrampur said, “As many as 18 villages situated close to Rapti have already been inundated. We are trying to provide relief to those affected.”

The situation is equally alarming in other parts of east UP.

“Districts like Chandausi, Varanasi, Sant Kabirdas Nagar, Mirzapur in Ganga basin; Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Deoria in Rapti and Ghagra basins have been warned,” the FMISC official said.

Though only a few districts of those warned have experienced flood-like situation but almost all districts administration claim to be have started preventive measures.

DM of Deoria Amit Kishore said, “We have established 70 flood posts across the district where officials are monitoring the level of water round the clock.”

The district has also purchased 20 rescue boats and the district relief management team has been kept on standby, the officer added.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST