e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Gangster Act imposed on five Ranjeet Bachchan murder case accused

Gangster Act imposed on five Ranjeet Bachchan murder case accused

Ranjeet Bachchan, a resident of Gorakhpur, was on a morning walk along with his cousin Aditya when a man fired at them on the pavement of the Globe Park near Central Drug Research Institute building in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on February 2.

lucknow Updated: May 06, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police had arrested deceased’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her friend Deependra Verma, Sanjit, and Jitendra Verma in connection with the murder.
Police had arrested deceased’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her friend Deependra Verma, Sanjit, and Jitendra Verma in connection with the murder. (Representative image)
         

Five persons allegedly involved in the murder of Ranjeet Bachchan, head of a lesser-known Hindu outfit, has been booked under the Gangster Act, said police on Tuesday.

Bachchan, a resident of Gorakhpur, was on a morning walk along with his cousin Aditya when a man fired at them on the pavement of the Globe Park near Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) building in Hazratganj on February 2.

Police had arrested deceased’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her friend Deependra Verma, Sanjit, and Jitendra Verma in connection with the murder.

“We have invoked provisions of Gangsters Act on them,” said a senior official.

As per police claim, Smriti had hatched the conspiracy to kill Bachchan, who had married her without telling her that he was already married.

Smriti separated from Bachchan after she came to know about his first marriage and his other relations.

“On January 17, Bachchan visited Srivastava and tried to force her to celebrate their marriage anniversary on January 18. When she refused, Bachchan assaulted her,” A senior cop, privy to the matter said.

After the assault, Srivastava and Kumar hatched a conspiracy to kill Bachchan and recruited Kumar’s driver Sanjit Gautam and cousin Jeetendra, police probe suggested.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news