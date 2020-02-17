Govt should forgive people making mistakes during protests, Leader of Opposition says in UP assembly

lucknow

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 21:47 IST

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday said the BJP government had promised ‘Ram Rajya’ to the people but it was promoting hatred, enmity, discrimination on caste and religion lines among them.

It was also creating a divide among the Hindu and Muslim communities, he alleged, while speaking in the state assembly on the motion of thanks moved by BJP MLA Manju Shivach to governor Anandiben Patel’s joint address to the legislative assembly and legislative council.

With the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP was indulging in politics of religion and creating animosity in the society, he said.

The crime data of various government agencies clearly showed that there had been a spurt in crime in the state, he said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Chaudhary said instead of blessing the people, the leader of the house had stated that he will teach them (violent protesters) a lesson.

People organising protests might have committed mistakes but it did not mean that they should be given harsh punishment, the leader of Opposition said.

The state government should have forgiven them, he suggested.

Organising dharna and demonstration on public issues was the Constitutional right of the people, he said.

Although the BJP government had launched ‘beti bachao- beti padhao’ programme, women, including anganbari workers, Asha (accredited social health activists) and shiksha mitras were being suppressed. The women were organising dharnas against the CAA in various cities but no government representative had met them yet. Rather the police were harassing them, he said.

Alleging that development projects were running on paper, the funds sanctioned in the earlier budget had lapsed. While farmers and traders were harassed, no new industrial unit had been established in the state, he said, adding that unemployment had increased.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said crime had increased in the state and people were feeling unsafe despite the CM’s announcement that state government had adopted zero tolerance policy toward crime.

Alleging that the state government was harassing common people and anti-CAA protesters, she said a recovery notice had been issued against well-known poet Imran Pratapgarhi.

The state women’s commission chairperson recently said the policemen were not listening to government agencies, she said.

Atrocities were committed on the weaker sections in Umbha and Mangta villages, but the state government had failed to provide relief to people, she said.

Mishra also said the BJP should know that people followed the ideals of Gandhi and not Godse.

Bahujan Samaj Party legislature party leader Lalji Verma said the state government had failed to control crime, provide employment to youths and relief to farmers.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar said the BJP won power riding on the support of the Dalits and OBCs, but both the communities were cold-shouldered after formation of the government.

There was heated exchange between BJP members and Rajbhar when he alleged that MLAs had to give money to become ministers. The BJP MLAs hit back, asking him how much money he had given.

Rajbhar, who was sacked from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet after the Lok Sabha election last year, said, “I am ready to take on the BJP in the assembly election (due in early 2022).”