Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to protect Hindus of Kashmir: UP chief secretary

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 22:25 IST

The ‘Shaheedi Parv’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur was observed with devotion at gurudwara Yahiyaganj in Lucknow on Sunday. “This is the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur ji stayed for three days in 1670,” said Manmohan Singh Happy, secretary of the gurudwara.

Chief secretary Rajendra Tiwari visited the gurudwara on the day to offer prayers at the ‘gurughar’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur bravely sacrificed himself to protect the Hindus of Kashmir who had taken refuge in him when faced with the atrocities of Mughal emperor Aurganzeb who was forcing them to convert. Guru ji was tortured and later beheaded at Chandini Chowk in Delhi because he refused to change his faith. He was thus martyred in the cause of religion and hence became immortal.”

The programme began with the ‘paath of Sukhmani Sahib’. After this, Ragi Jatha of Bhai Dalbir Singh, Pawandeep Singh presented soulful ‘bhajans’ (devotional songs).

A ‘langar’ (community kitchen) was also organised on the occasion.

The ‘Shaheedi Parv’ of the Sikh guru was also observed at gurudwara Mansarovar, LDA colony, and gurudwara Naka Hindola.