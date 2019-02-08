I am a greedy actor, says Shweta

Actor Shweta Tripathi does not want to limit her work to any medium or language. Only eight films old, the Masaan fame actor is doing web-series, short films, Tamil films and is also looking forward to dabble in other languages and mediums to reach out to wider audience.

“As an actor I am very greedy and so I don’t want to limit myself in certain kind of thing. Art and cinema is not restricted to any language. I did Tamil film, Mehandi Circus. I want to do Bangla cinema and other regional and foreign languages. Like a businessperson, I want to expand my horizon — starting from a village to all parts of the world,” says the actor, who is shooting for Honey Tehran’s directorial debut ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ here in Lucknow.

Having tasted success, her preferences on who she wants to work has changed.

“When I started off, I wished to work with Yash Raj, Dharma, Excel and the likes. But now I want to work with filmmakers such as Avinash Arun (Killa), Aditya Vikram Sengupta (Bengali filmmaker) and other new age directors. In fact, six of my eight films are with debutant directors,” she says.

But also on her wish list are big-budget commercial films with the likes of Zoya Akhtar and Imtiyaz Ali.

“I won’t do film just because it’s commercial, masala or is being shot in London. Rs 100 crore business is not my goal in life. I will love if that happens as it helps you become commercially viable as everyone wants money,” she says while hoping to strike a balance between the two.

“But, the focus is on content and the team as only they can assure you good work. The kind of respect I have got for Masaan, Haramkhor and web series Mirzapur is special for me.”

On her current project, she says, “It’s a directorial debut by Honey, who is one of the best casting directors. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava are acting in it, cinematography is by Pankaj Kumar (Haider, Tumbbad fame) and music is by Sneha Khanwalker (Gangs of Wasseypur fame).”

UPCOMING PROJECTS

My Tamil film is ready for release. I have dubbed the film as well so it was big challenge for me but then I like to push myself to raise the bar. Interestingly, I don’t know Tamil and my director does not know English or Hindi and we shot the film without a common language. It’s based on circus and it was some great fun.

Next to come could be ‘Gone Kesh’. “It’s the story of a girl, who at the age of 15, starts experiencing hair-fall due to some medical conditions (Alopecia),” she says while hoping it gets released in March.

She has also done an episode in Excel’s series ‘Made in Heaven’ and has done a guest appearance in Trippling, a web series. Her upcoming series, ‘Lakhon Mein Ek’ is about this doctor who is posted in a rural location.”

She is enjoying web medium too. “I want that all my character look different. That’s what I like about the series that the graph you get and time span in it gives you lot to do. Like in Mirzapur, the journey is so surprising. And, I am just waiting for the scripting of the season two to see how it unfolds for Gajgamini Gupta.” Next, she will shoot for a short film in Kashmir.

THE UP CONNECT

Her mother is from Lucknow. “All my childhood memories are from Lucknow. My entire maternal side lives here so every vacation we used to come here by Shatabdi and spend days here visiting monuments, savouring delicacies and being with family. For me it’s like second home,” says the actor who has shot many of her projects here in Uttar Pradesh.

“Though I had shot for ‘Haramkhoor’ first, ‘Masaan’ was my debut film and was shot in Varanasi. ‘Mirzapur’ was shot in Varanasi-Bhadoi-Mirzapur and then there is National Award winning director Sanjoy Nag’s film ‘Good Morning Sunshine’ (Revati and Tejeswani Kulkarni) that we shot in Varanasi and is yet to come. Now, it’s Honey’s (Trehan) which we are shooting in Lucknow.”

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:13 IST