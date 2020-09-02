IIT (BHU) alumni develop digital maternity guide

lucknow

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:46 IST

Ravi Teja and Mayur Dhurpate, the alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) class of 2017, are earning laurels for developing the iMumz application (app).

The app was ranked second under the health category in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4.

IIT-BHU said 6,940 technology entrepreneurs and start-ups from India had participated in the competition.

iMumz is a personalised lifestyle for pregnancy.

It provides week-by-week pregnancy updates and baby care programme, including eating nutritional diet, stress-busting meditations, lilting music and baby-bonding exercises for a healthy child and a safe delivery.

Teja and Dhurpate bade goodbye to their high-paying job offers and used their skills to build a platform that can enable deliver of healthy babies.

They were helped by their mentor Rajesh Jagasia, a senior meditation coach and a trainer for chief experience officers (CXOs).

They were also motivated by Dr Narendra Malhotra, a gynaecologist , and Dr Jaideep Malhotra, an obstetrician.

So far, over 125 doctors have answered more than 20,000 questions of expecting mothers, as part of the iMumz’s daily interactive live sessions with medical practitioners.

At present, the app is available in Hindi and English languages.