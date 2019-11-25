e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

IIT-K to start advanced certification prog in cyber security & defence

lucknow Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Institute of Technology -- Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced a six-month advanced certification programme in cyber security and defence. Institute officials said the programme was designed for current and aspiring professionals keen to explore latest trends in cyber security technologies.

“A combination of academic rigour and intense practical approach will allow participants to master the required skills and build world-class expertise. The programme will start in the beginning of 2020,” said IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant.

He said it would be undertaken in collaboration with ‘Talent Sprint’, an education technology firm. “Boot camps at IIT-K will be complemented by live online interactive sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform,” said Pant.

Recently, IIT-K took the lead in cyber security by setting up the ‘Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures’ (C3i). “Programme participants will get direct exposure to C3i and its research expertise,” said Pant.

The centre is headed by Prof Sandeep Shukla and Prof Manindra Agarwal. Researchers there are discovering cyber threats to country’s critical infrastructure, finding solutions and alerting government agencies about vulnerabilities. It is also engaged with partners from Israel and the USA in developing research and technology exchange, student training, and hosting workshops and other events.

top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News