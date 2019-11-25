IIT-K to start advanced certification prog in cyber security & defence

lucknow

Nov 25, 2019

The Indian Institute of Technology -- Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced a six-month advanced certification programme in cyber security and defence. Institute officials said the programme was designed for current and aspiring professionals keen to explore latest trends in cyber security technologies.

“A combination of academic rigour and intense practical approach will allow participants to master the required skills and build world-class expertise. The programme will start in the beginning of 2020,” said IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant.

He said it would be undertaken in collaboration with ‘Talent Sprint’, an education technology firm. “Boot camps at IIT-K will be complemented by live online interactive sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform,” said Pant.

Recently, IIT-K took the lead in cyber security by setting up the ‘Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures’ (C3i). “Programme participants will get direct exposure to C3i and its research expertise,” said Pant.

The centre is headed by Prof Sandeep Shukla and Prof Manindra Agarwal. Researchers there are discovering cyber threats to country’s critical infrastructure, finding solutions and alerting government agencies about vulnerabilities. It is also engaged with partners from Israel and the USA in developing research and technology exchange, student training, and hosting workshops and other events.