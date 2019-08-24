e-paper
Inter-caste couple found hanging from tree in UP

lucknow Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow
A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found hanging from a tree in Safdargunj area of Barabanki district on Friday, police said.

“Prima facie it seems to be a suicide case although no suicide note has been found. The woman left her village with the man on Thursday evening around 8 pm,” said a police official.

The two had allegedly gone missing on Thursday night. They were found hanging from a tree this morning, a police official told news agency PTI.

The first official said there were rumors of a hate crime as a few villagers said families of both deceased were not happy with their relationship. “We are investigating every aspect of this case,” he said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:19 IST

