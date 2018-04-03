It is masti unplugged for these Fukrey(s)!

When it comes to fun, actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh turned out to be real-life ‘Fukrey(s)’. Fun, friendship, cracking jokes and leg-pulling with each other comes naturally to them. The camaraderie between them can be seen straight from the word go.

“We are very close in fact so much that ab bardasht nahi hota ek dusare ko (can’t bear each other anymore)!” says Pulkit at which point Varun adds, “No no…we are actually very close now as it has been four-five years now.”

Manjot quips, “Four years!!!” To which Pulkit states, “Actually it has been six years now. He is saying four as he became close to us during this period. In the first two years we did not give him much importance, which we regret.”

Manjot innocently quips, “Meri life sookhi sookhi thi…phir yeh sab aye!” Bursting out in laughter the trio go in a huddle—Fukrey style!

The actors were in Lucknow for a promotion event. Varun was on his first visit to the city while Pulkit has been here twice and Manjot once for an advertisement shoot.

Pulkit talks about their bonding, “First of all of us are from North so we had a common connect to break the ice. Secondly, all of us are fukras and our director (Mrigdeep Lamba) has a major role to play in it as he is the biggest fukra out of us. The bonding that people see on screen is not just because of script but it is real. This helped us improvise on the sets. In fact, we are as close as the characters in the film.”

Varun adds to it, “Correct! It was the first film for most of us so it was our grooming ground and first bonding with actors. It’s like the first set of friends in industry, which makes our friendship special.”

Basking in the success of film’s sequel Varun says, “We were not aware the Fukrey2 will happen. Since the first one was loved by the audience so much, the makers wanted to make a sequel worthy of its predecessor. Hence it took so many years because we all wanted a very good script and the rest is history.” They are hoping for the third installment of the movie soon.

Pulkit has played lead in many films including Bittoo Boss and Sanam Re but his biggest success has been multi-starrers. “Script is the hero of any film. Solo or an ensemble cast, script matters the most and if it clicks with the audience then it is a win-win situation for everyone. Ultimately the audience has to feel the movie is paisa wasool,” he says. Varun nods his head in agreement, “At the end of the day, it is the content, team, makers and the intent that matters for a film.” The trio is working on new projects but did not share details due to non-disclosure agreements.