Kanpur: 75 corporators resign in protest

Upset by the inaction of the mayor, 75 corporators, 58 of them from the BJP, submitted their resignations to the mayor (also from the BJP). They said that she was indifferent to the attack on their colleagues last week, by employees of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

Corporator Vikas Bajpai, who is among those who have resigned, said the BJP corporators had no option but to resign. The mayor and officials were supposed to act and they chose silence, he said.

Last week, a scuffle broke out between the corporators and employees before mayor Pramila Pandey, in her office. Two corporators Neeraj Bajpai and Raghvendra had gone to the office registering deaths and births to get a birth certificate issued. The clerk Mohammad Naseem Khan refused to issue the certificate and corporators said he misbehaved with him. The issue reached the mayor’s office and arguments gave way to a scuffle.

The employees sided with the employee in question and lodged an FIR at Swaroop Nagar police station. Later, the corporators also lodged a complaint with the police.

The mayor said though she witnessed the fight in her office, she wanted the issue to be settled amicably. The two parties should first withdraw complaints and let the KMC’s inquiry committee work to get to the bottom of the issue.

The employees union issued a statement that it would not budge and continue to boycott work unless the corporators were punished.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:44 IST