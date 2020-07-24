e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open on Saturday, Sunday lockdown: UP govt

Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open on Saturday, Sunday lockdown: UP govt

In an order, the government informed that the liquor shops will not be closed during the weekend from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. Other than the containment zones, liquor shops in the state shall remain open on all seven days.

lucknow Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 58,104, including 21,012 active cases. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 58,104, including 21,012 active cases. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the liquor shops outside containment zones would remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

In an order, the government informed that the liquor shops will not be closed during the weekend from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. Other than the containment zones, liquor shops in the state shall remain open on all seven days.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 58,104, including 21,012 active cases. While 35,803 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 1,289.

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
‘Confident Governor won’t buckle under pressure to defer assembly session’: Gehlot
‘Confident Governor won’t buckle under pressure to defer assembly session’: Gehlot
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In