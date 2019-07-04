LMC ropes in US NGO to control dog population

The animal birth control programme of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is expected to take off soon as Human Society International (HSI), India, a US based NGO, and LMC are likely to sign an MoU on July 15 for sterilisation of dogs in Lucknow.

The team of HSI was in the state capital on Tuesday to look at the facilities of animal shelter at Jarhara where they would be working for the next few years on the animal birth control programme.

The cases of dog bites have doubled due to increase in numbers of street dogs in Lucknow. Some of the so called animal lovers were not allowing the LMC squad to catch dogs from the streets.

Now, the US based NGO has been given the work of catching dogs and sterilising them, LMC hoped that animal lovers would cooperate the NGO team.

According to the agreement to be singed, the NGO has assured to sterilise 20,000 dogs a year, the municipal authorities said with this effort Lucknowites can hope to get rid of street dog problems within five years. The NGO would be paid Rs 999 per dog after its sterilisation.

Director of animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao said, “The city of Lucknow has around 60 to 80,000 street dogs and to control the street dog population in the city, NGO will sterilise around 80 dogs daily. The work of sterilisation would be performed at Jarhara animal shelter home of LMC, where the operation theatre and animal hospital has already been developed with a cost of Rs 5 crore.”

The hospital for dogs at Jarhara has 300 kennels for dogs to live and recover after surgery. “The Operation theatre has all the facilities required for the surgery of dogs. Not only that there is a special kitchen and pharmacy for dogs inside the hospital,” said Rao.

Meanwhile, Kanha Upvan dog shelter would be used as rescue centre of dogs that get injured in road accidents or are ill.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “The difference would be felt with in a year. One must understand that sterilisation of 20,000 dogs a year is a big number. LMC is going to provide NGO the required infrastructure but they will have to bring manpower and other equipment for catching dogs, we will provide them van but the NGO will have to hire dog catchers and drivers, veterinary surgeons and para medical staff for care of dogs.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:53 IST