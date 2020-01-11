LU students participate enthusiastically in quiz on Constitution of India

lucknow

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:33 IST

At a time when students across the country are agitating against or in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Lucknow University (LU) decided to engage its students constructively and creatively by organising its first-ever quiz on the Constitution of India on Saturday. The theme of the quiz competition was ‘Conceptualisation of the Indian Constitution and Fundamental Rights’.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and became effective on January 26,1950. The LU event was aimed at commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Constitution.

Organised by ‘Sanskritiki’, the cultural wing of the university, the quiz attracted participation from around 100 students. “They were divided into teams of five students each, drawn from different department of the varsity,” said Prof Rakesh Chandra, director of Sanskritiki.

He said that students were quizzed on the different articles mentioned in the Constitution, the origin of the Constituent Assembly and other aspects. “Dr Ajai Prakash from business administration and Dr Kiranlata Dangwal were the quiz masters who took this opportunity to not only train the students in awareness but also in programme leadership,” said Prof Chandra.

He said the top three teams would be felicitated at a later date.

The event was organised at the Harikrishna Awasthi Hall of the LU. It was followed by a musical performance by the students.

“We really enjoyed a lot,” said a student, Abhinnshyam Tiwari. “We witnessed brilliant minds battle it out at the quiz and also got to enjoy some blissful music with our friends. The university is really giving us a chance to showcase our talent,” he said.

The Tagore Library of the university also displayed a copy of the original Constitution for the benefit of the students.