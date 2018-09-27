Lucknow: 16th National Book Fair to focus on Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee and Neeraj

The 16th National Book Fair that is set to begin from September 28, will be dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and poet Gopal Das Neeraj. The fair which will last till October 7, will be inaugurated by state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahendra Nath Pandey at Moti Mahal Lawns in Lucknow.

The book fair will also have a 10-day workshop on Urdu language for those interested in learning Urdu.

The entry for the book fair would be free with minimum of 10% discount on every book available at the fair.

Addressing the gathering of media persons here on Wednesday, organiser Manoj Chandel said, “The event would witness special stall of the books on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, while Rahstradharm Prakashan will set up a stall with the books related to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM worked with Rashtradharm Prakashan in Lucknow. He edited Rashtradharm for a few years. Several programmes would be organised to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vaypayee and Gopal Das Neeraj..”

The book fair would be having stalls of various publishers and printers. Debates, book releases, poetic symposiums, mushaira, kathak, ghazal rendition, plays and literary readings would also be held at the venue.

Member of organising committee Astha Dhal said, “The effort is to take the book fair to a new level. The book fair would be brought online.”

Major publishing houses like Prabhat Prakashan, Lok Bharti, Sahitya Bhandar, Scholar Hub, Giddeons would be setting up their stalls at the fair.

