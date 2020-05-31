e-paper
Lucknow markets to have control rooms to monitor crowd, enforce social distancing

If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

lucknow Updated: May 31, 2020 23:46 IST
Lucknow
Arrangements of sanitisers and masks too should be made, he said, adding for real time monitoring, CCTVs too should be installed. (File photo for representation)
         

Lucknow administration on Sunday said all markets in the city will have a control room, manned by some local traders’ association members besides some policemen and municipal officials to monitor and enforce social distancing and other anti-Covid precautionary measures there.

If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

In a statement issued here by the Lucknow district administration, he also said the monitoring mechanism has been developed, it would comprise policemen and district administration officials besides some office bearers of local traders’ associations.

Prakash added that norms of social distancing should be strictly adhered to and Covid-19 protocol must be followed.

Arrangements of sanitisers and masks too should be made, he said, adding for real time monitoring, CCTVs too should be installed.

