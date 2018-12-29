Lucknow Metro successfully conducts load test of 2 trains

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Friday successfully conducted load testing of two Metro trains on the remaining section of the North-South corridor, an official said.

The Metro trains were run on viaduct.

The trial on the track from Charbagh to Munshipulia was conducted with a lot of sand bags inside the train.

Managing director, LMRC, Kumar Keshav said, “To meet the expectations of the public, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) today successfully commenced the load test by the two Metro trains on its viaduct for the balance section of the North-South Corridor. This is yet another milestone by the Lucknow Metro towards commissioning of the public services before April 2019. The entire 22.878 km long corridor from CCS airport to Munshipulia is almost ready.”

Keshav flagged off the trial run at Charbagh Metro station along with other senior officials at 6.30 am.

The trains moved from Charbagh at 6.30 am and travelled till IT college station. They also crossed the newly constructed 177 metre long balanced cantilever bridge over the Gomti where these two trains will stay for 24 hours for load testing on the bridge.

After completing the load test on Gomti Bridge, the Metro trains will move further to the 60 metre special steel span near Nishatganj and again stay there for 24 hours.

After completing all the necessary test and trials over the special spans, the Metro trains will be back to Charbagh on December 31. All efforts are being made by LMRC to commence signalling and integrated testing and commissioning trials on the balance section of the North-South corridor so as to commission it as per the target stipulated by the government.

Keshav said, “To make the test possible, LMRC recently completed the work of over head electrification (OHE) and charged the OHE at midnight to feed power supply to the traction. It is now a record that a Metro project of such magnitude is heading towards completion before the set time period.”

“It is a historic day for LMRC and I appreciate the extreme hard work and dedication of the entire LMRC team,” he said.

“ Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation has changed the way Lucknow travelled since September 5 ,2016 when the first Metro was flagged off. From the era of ikka tonga, rickshaw and three-wheelers, the shift to Lucknow Metro has been a complete turnaround for a laid back city like Lucknow,” he said.

For box

CITY TO BE DECONGESTED

The success of Lucknow Metro can be gauged from the fact that 34.5 lakh passengers used Lucknow Metro during the first 12 months from September 5, 2017 to September 5, 2018 .The Metro trains travelled 6.8 lakh kilometres (which is equal to 17 rounds around the earth) in the very first year despite the fact that the track was just 8.9 km long.

Once the whole track from Amausi airport to Munshi Pulia is complete, around 1.2 lakh passengers are expected to travel per day on Lucknow Metro.

The Metro is expected to decongest the city roads in the days to come as a number of vehicles would go off the roads . It is expected that around 25,000 vehicles for all other modes of travel such as cars, buses and two-wheelers would be off the roads once the Metro starts operations in full swing.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:05 IST