Lucknow reports first corona casualty; 30 fresh cases

A 55-year-old coronavirus positive patient, who was admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) three days back, died on Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:14 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

The man, a resident of Nayagaon in Najirabad locality, had reached KGMU’s casualty department with breathlessness. He was also diabetic.

“He died in the afternoon,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. This is first death in Lucknow and ninth coronavirus casualty in the state.

“He was a diabetic and had kidney ailments also. During treatment, it was found that he had infection in the lungs hence was kept on ventilator support in the isolation ward. Unfortunately, he died during treatment,” said Dr Singh.

Brother of the deceased had also tested positive while 10 of his family members have been kept in medical quarantine facility. The 100 metre area around the house of the deceased was sealed a day before and the health department had started tracing of contacts.

Samples of 160 residents of Nayagaon area had been taken for testing, said an official.

On Wednesday, Lucknow reported 30 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 74.

They are resident of Najirabad and Sadar areas and are contacts of people who tested coronavirus positive earlier.

They include eight women and 22 men and have been shifted to COVID hospitals in Sadhamau and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

