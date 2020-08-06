e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 536 villages in 16 districts hit by floods

Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 536 villages in 16 districts hit by floods

The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia Kalan, the Saryu river at Barabanki’s Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia’s Turtipar, and the Rapti at Gorakhpur’s Bird Ghat were flowing above the red mark.

lucknow Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lucknow
People take shelter in a hut during heavy rain, in Prayagraj on Monday.
People take shelter in a hut during heavy rain, in Prayagraj on Monday.(ANI)
         

Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh continued to flow above the danger mark at some places of the state where 536 villages in 16 districts have been hit by floods, officials said on Wednesday.

The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia Kalan, the Saryu river at Barabanki’s Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia’s Turtipar, and the Rapti at Gorakhpur’s Bird Ghat were flowing above the red mark, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officers to maintain strict vigil on all bridges and embankments.

As of now, all bridges and embankments were safe. There are reports of some problem in embankment on Saryu (Ghaghra) in Ballia which is being attended to, Goyal said.

Sixteen teams of the NDRF, SDRF and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed for search and rescue works. Besides 2728 boats have also been deployed for rescue operations.

The chief minister has directed officials that vigil be maintained on the water level of all rivers and people be shifted to safer areas well in advance. He has said that social distancing be maintained in shelters set up in flood affected areas.

A total of 160 flood shelters have been set up in the state. As many as 657 flood chowkis have also been set up, the relief commissioner said.

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In