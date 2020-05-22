Man returns home after 27 years to find parents, wife dead

lucknow

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:11 IST

Some three decades ago, Mehngi Prasad, a Deoria native, left home in a huff after having fought with his father Sunder Lal. He moved to Mumbai, sold vegetables and never bothered to know about the well-being of his family.

Interestingly, when he left Deoria’s Basav village, located along the Gandak, Prasad was no hot-headed youngster. He was 36, with a married daughter and two teenage ones. Along with them, he had left behind his parents and wife.

In all these years, his family remained clueless about his whereabouts. Imagine their surprise then when they saw him walking home on May 11 -- the younger faces just could not recognise him but the older ones made no mistake.

When his elder daughter Meera came to know about his return, she could not believe her ears and ran barefoot to receive him. But the happiness of coming back home and reuniting with the family after the self-imposed exile was short-lived. Tears streamed down the face of Prasad, now 63, learning that his parents and wife had died in the interim. “I had left home in anger. Now I realise that I committed a big mistake. I lost my dear ones,” he said.

In 1993, Prasad sold off a piece of land to meet expenses without his father’s permission. An angry Sundar Lal scolded his son and Prasad left home without looking back even once.

Twenty-seven years later, with the lockdown in force, an out-of-job Prasad decided to forget the past and return home, to make amends.

On May 6 he set out for home in a truck, covering 1,100 km to reach his village. The massive change the village had undergone in these 27 years, made it difficult for him to find the way to his house, and he had to ask people the route. Prasad was later quarantined at a centre in the village.

Prasad also learned that his two young daughters, Shakuntala and Manju, had been married in nearby villages.