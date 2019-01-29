Mayawati never respected socialists, SP-BSP alliance a mismatch, says Shivpal

Shivpal Yadav has said that the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) alliance with its once-archrival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was a mismatch as the latter’s chief Mayawati never respected socialists.

Shivpal, who is still an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar but has started his own outfit Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) following a feud with SP president and nephew Akhilesh Yadav, alleged that Mayawati inflicted atrocities on socialists (Samajwadis).

“The decision to form this alliance was taken in self interest. People will not accept it. Those who are proud of the alliance will soon see their dream shattered,” he said.

After breaking away from SP, he had announced the formation of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) in August and the PSPL in October last year. Last fortnight, the PSPL got its election symbol, ‘key’.

Shivpal credited his party workers with forming “such a large organisation within three months”.

“We have a lot of challenges. We are being attacked by others but there is no need to be afraid,” he said at the meeting held at the party headquarters at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Lucknow.

He criticised political parties for playing politics over bungalows when they should be standing united against the Narenda Modi government.

“People have lost faith in Prime Minister Modi. No one wants to hear him now as he did not keep the promises he made earlier,” he said.

He asked party workers to remain alert, alleging the “BJP might use the Ayodhya issue and communalise the atmosphere ahead of polls for political gains”. “This was done earlier also.”

(With agencies inputs)

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 22:09 IST