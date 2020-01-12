e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
National Youth Festival in Lucknow: IGP turns into a culture lover’s paradise

lucknow Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:55 IST
Anupam Srivastava
A cultural performance on the inaugural day of the National Youth Festival in Lucknow on Sunday.
The Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, has turned into a culture lover’s paradise with folk art and customs of different states of India on display here. Over 6,000 youths from across the country have assembled at IGP -- the venue of the 23rd National Youth Festival -- to showcase their traditions, craft, folklore, clothing, songs and dances.

On Sunday -- the opening day of the five-day festival -- participants from the various states and union territories of India took out a march in their traditional wear before assembling inside a ‘pandal’ where chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event.

Nitin Shirke, who has come all the way from Parbani in Maharashtra, along with a delegation of 85 youths, was full of praise for the hospitality and affection shown by Lucknowites.

“We are very happy here in Lucknow and at this event. Here, on one side you see UPites singing ‘Khai ke paan Banaras wala’, and on the other, there are youngsters from Bengal singing ‘Ekla chalo re’. We especially love the food of Lucknow. The people are kind and hospitable. I wish the youth festival is organised here at the same venue every year!” he said.

Shubham Gondhli, also from Maharashtra, said, “We will be performing a play titled ‘Brain wash’, through which we will highlight the problem of terrorism. Our delegation will also present a few performances of folk dances, mono acts, guitar-playing and songs.”

Ankita Shankar, Anju Subba and Aniket Lepcha of Sikkim were all praises for the venue and the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the festival.

“I am so happy to attend the festival, which has given us a platform to showcase our talent and interact with youngsters from other parts of India. There are many misconceptions about Uttar Pradesh but after coming here we see that the state has developed a lot,” said Ankita adding that her delegation especially loved the Lakhnavi food.

“We will be presenting the ‘Bhutia’ dance today (Sunday). It is one of the most rhythmic dances of the world,” she said.

