NHRC notice to UP chief secy, DGP in Hapur custodial death case

lucknow

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:43 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) in connection with a death in police custody in Pilkhua in Hapur district.

The commission has sought the status report as well as action taken report within four weeks.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a man died in police custody on October 13 after he was allegedly assaulted brutally during interrogation in connection with a murder case.

The commission observed, “It appears to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody for which accountability rests on the police force of the state.”

The commission has sought a detailed report in the matter along with the action taken report against the errant police officials and the steps taken to prevent such incidents in the future by the police.

A notice was also issued to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to ensure the safety and security of the victim’s family, mainly the minor son of the deceased. The boy reportedly witnessed the incident.

“It is beyond comprehension as to how the men in uniform have perpetrated such heinous torture and barbaric atrocious act on a helpless man in their custody, whereas it is incumbent upon them to protect life and limbs of the individual detained or arrested,” the commission observed, adding, “On the contrary, unwarranted violence by the police personnel inflicting enormous torture resulted in the death of the victim.”

The commission added that the traumatic condition of the minor son of the victim was also a cause for concern and needed to be taken care of by the state.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 21:43 IST