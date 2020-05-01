e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Nine sectors will take time to revive; will need package: IIA

Nine sectors will take time to revive; will need package: IIA

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has sought help from the Centre for revival of nine prominent sectors which are likely to suffer for a longer time even after the post-lockdown period.

lucknow Updated: May 01, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Of 16 prominent sectors that propel economy, nine such as tourism, automobile, entertainment, electronics, hospitality, banking, jewellery, small and medium business will face slowdown for a longer duration due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Of 16 prominent sectors that propel economy, nine such as tourism, automobile, entertainment, electronics, hospitality, banking, jewellery, small and medium business will face slowdown for a longer duration due to COVID-19 pandemic.
         

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has sought help from the Centre for revival of nine prominent sectors which are likely to suffer for a longer time even after the post-lockdown period.

Sharing a report of the Dun & Bradstreet, a prominent research and data analysis agency, the IIA has listed out nine priority sectors out of 16 for revival when nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Highlights
  • Worst affected sectors--Tourism, Automobile, Entertainment, Electronics, Hospitality, Banking, Jewellery, Real Estate small and medium business sector.
  • Sectors which will revive soon--Drug and Pharmaceutical, Retail, Wholesale trade, Textile, Livestock, Logistics, Metal.

“Of 16 prominent sectors that propel economy, nine such as tourism, automobile, entertainment, electronics, hospitality, banking, jewellery, small and medium business will face slowdown for a longer duration due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pankaj Kumar, national president, IIA, a lobby body of the MSME sector.

“Our analysis is also the same. In Uttar Pradesh, these nine sectors will face more crises as compared to industrial states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” added Kumar, demanding a special package for them.

Drug and Pharmaceutical, Retail, Wholesale trade, Textile and livestock will recover from the present crisis soon.

Similarly, logistic and metal sector will also be able to come out of the present crisis soon, says the report.

“The banking sector will face problem as non-performing assets (NPA) will mount due to unpaid loans,” said Kumar.

The tourism sector is considered as the most employment generating and labour intensive sector. This sector will be worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will take more than one financial year to recover.

Footfall of foreign tourists will be almost negligible for around a year due to financial constraints and social distancing norms. Air travel will also become expensive, says the report.

“In such a scenario, we will have to depend heavily on domestic tourism and some assistance from the government for revival of tourism sector will be needed,” said Kumar.

Due to slump in economy, demand for electronic goods will also go down, says the report.

Box

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news