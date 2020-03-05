No plastic bottles in UPSRTC AC buses from March 16

lucknow

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided not to give packaged mineral water in plastic bottles to its passengers travelling in AC buses from March 16 onwards, managing director, UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar said.

The benefit of the money saved through this environment-friendly step will be passed on to the passengers by way of 1 paise reduction per kilometre of journey for all AC buse routes, he said.

“As part of corporate social responsibility, UPSRTC has decided to cut down on use of plastic bottles. On an average, more than 10 lakh water bottles (200 ml and 500 ml) are given to passengers in AC buses every month. Almost Rs 50 lakh is spent on these water bottles,” he said.

In addition, UPSRTC is in the process of installing 100 water ATMs by March 31 at all major bus stations and a few are already in place. UPSRTC has also issued directions to its officials to ensure adequate drinking water facilities in all bus stations and to improve existing ones for ease and convenience of passengers, the managing director said.