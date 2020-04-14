e-paper
Nodal officer to take care of foreigners, other state residents in each district

District magistrates (DMs) will appoint nodal officers, one each under them in all the 75 districts, to take care of other states’ residents and foreign nationals living in their districts for various purposes.

lucknow Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Chief secretary (CS) Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday issued a circular to the DMs asking them to see that such citizens from other states and countries did not have any problem with regard to food, medical assistance as well as safety and security.

“But such people should be asked to stay put where they are during the lockdown and be assured that the government would take care of all their basic needs,” Tiwari told DMs.

The CS asked DMs to appoint district-level nodal officers and provide their names and phones numbers to his office at the earliest.

The CS’s fresh directions comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3 on Tuesday morning.

