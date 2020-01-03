UP cop who highlighted corruption being probed for ‘leaking secret documents’

lucknow

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh said on Friday that a clarification has been sought from Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna for leaking ‘secret documents’ to the media. Krishna had mentioned about a report he has prepared against corrupt officials of the state, while slamming a viral video which allegedly shows him.

“I have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Meerut Range Alok Singh to seek explanation from the SSP,” said the UP police chief.

At a hurriedly convened press conference in Lucknow, the DGP said that it was wrong for the SSP to release the documents to the media.

SSP Krishna held a press conference on January 1 after an obscene video allegedly featuring him surfaced. The police officer said that the video is doctored and the handiwork of those who are going to be exposed by his report sent to the chief minister’s office.

“I received the information that my image has been used in some videos which have gone viral. I saw these videos and believe that this is part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish my image. We have recently submitted a detailed report on the investigation of some sensitive cases related to Gautam Buddha Nagar and reports of some other districts have also been submitted to the UP chief minister’s office in November. Police has also busted several criminal nexus that were operational in Noida,” SSP Krishna said.

“We have also worked out serious corruption cases and against organised gangs. It appears some people, disturbed with the police action, have tried to create this doctored videos. The entire incident will be investigated,” he had said. Krishna also filed a case in the Sector 20 police station in Noida against unknown people.

On Friday, UP top cop Singh said that SSP Krishna and other officers are being blackmailed by five journalists who were earlier arrested by the police.

“Arrested people were blackmailing the officers in the garb of journalism,” he said.

“Four of those are still in jail while one of them is still at large. In this case, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar had given his report to the UP home department and we gave a detailed report to ADG Meerut for further enquiry,” said Singh. He further added that in the middle of all these developments, a video clip allegedly of SSP chatting with a woman went viral.

“When we got to know, we transferred the case to Hapur district for free and fair investigation. We have asked IG Meerut zone to get it investigated. On December 26, ADG Meerut zone requested us for more time to conduct an enquiry. It was alleged these people were taking tenders in an unlawful manner. We arrested two of the people involved. We are still enquiring the case. Many people have been named in these documents. We will complete our investigation soon,” he added.

The DGP said that they are taking help of forensic experts and even UP Special Task Force have been roped in to help in the investigation.

Earlier this week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had announced booking 128 members of three criminal gangs under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 and initiated proceedings to attach their properties, in a bid to choke their funding.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Noida police and the accused included kingpins of gangs involved in contract killing, extortion and various contracts relating to private businesses in Gautam Buddh Nagar.