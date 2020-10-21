e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / NSA slapped against accused held for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh

NSA slapped against accused held for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh

The man was arrested in the month of July this year for allegedly slaughtering cows.

lucknow Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bahraich
Case against the accused was registered in the month of July, following which he was arrested.
Case against the accused was registered in the month of July, following which he was arrested.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
         

Uttar Pradesh police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against one more accused held for slaughtering cows along the Indo-Nepal border, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

The ASP said Rupaideha police had registered a case against one Haneef, son of Majeed, a resident of Rupaidiha and nine others on July 27, 2020 in connection with an incident of cow slaughter allegedly carried out by Haneef and others a day earlier on July 26 in Rupaidiha area.

Haneef used to supply cow meat in the area, besides his act was a threat to communal harmony in the area, the ASP added.

Also Read: 28 persons accused of crime against women externed from Uttar Pradesh districts

He further claimed that though Haneef was lodged in jail since July 27 but there was resentment and fear in the area owing to his act, hence, police have taken action against him under the NSA and the notice has been served to him in the district jail.

Prior to this, police booked another accused held for cow slaughter on September 7, 2020 under the NSA.

tags
top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In