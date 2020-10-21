NSA slapped against accused held for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against one more accused held for slaughtering cows along the Indo-Nepal border, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

The ASP said Rupaideha police had registered a case against one Haneef, son of Majeed, a resident of Rupaidiha and nine others on July 27, 2020 in connection with an incident of cow slaughter allegedly carried out by Haneef and others a day earlier on July 26 in Rupaidiha area.

Haneef used to supply cow meat in the area, besides his act was a threat to communal harmony in the area, the ASP added.

He further claimed that though Haneef was lodged in jail since July 27 but there was resentment and fear in the area owing to his act, hence, police have taken action against him under the NSA and the notice has been served to him in the district jail.

Prior to this, police booked another accused held for cow slaughter on September 7, 2020 under the NSA.