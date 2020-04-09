e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Number of coronavirus infected people crosses 400-mark in UP

Number of coronavirus infected people crosses 400-mark in UP

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh breached the 400-mark on Thursday with 41 more people testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases to 410.

lucknow Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The number of districts in which positive cases have been reported increased to 40.
The number of districts in which positive cases have been reported increased to 40.(HT Photo)
         

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh breached the 400-mark on Thursday with 41 more people testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases to 410.

Also, the number of districts in which positive cases have been reported increased to 40.

Among the fresh cases, 26 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. The overall count of Tablighi Jamaat members with the infection stood at 221.

Addressing a press conference, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of patients who have recovered in the state is now 31 and deaths till now reported are four -- one each in Basti, Meerut, Agra and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the health department has quarantined 5,734 people in various districts and 412 people have been admitted to isolation wards. “We had put 63,855 people, who have returned from foreign countries, on watch, out of which 43,140 people have completed their 28-day quarantine period,” Prasad said.

The health department had sent 7,451 samples for laboratory tests out of which 6,953 have tested negative for Covid-19, he said and added that 9,442 isolation beds were ready for the admission of patients.

Another 12,119 beds have been reserved in the quarantine facilities. The number of the ventilator beds in hospitals across the state is 864, he said.

Prasad said the health department has started the process of the acquisition of private hospitals in small towns. Acquisition notices have been issued to six private hospitals in various towns, he said.

Under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and UP Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Rules 2020, covering of the face (with mask) in public places had been made compulsory in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The people can use triple layer mask available in the market or can make mask at home using clean cloth. The three-layer cotton mask is washable. If a mask is not available, people can use gamcha (light cotton towel), handkerchief or scarf, he said. The face mask or cover should be washed before reuse. The N-95 mask is only for doctors and para-medical staff, Prasad said.

